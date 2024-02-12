Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $76.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Stewart Information Services stock opened at $60.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.30 and a 200-day moving average of $49.62. Stewart Information Services has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $63.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39 and a beta of 1.16.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $582.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stewart Information Services will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 74.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 60.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 92.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

