Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of V.F. Call Options (NYSE:VFC)

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on VFC. Wedbush lowered their target price on V.F. from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on V.F. from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded V.F. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.70.

V.F. Stock Up 14.3 %

NYSE VFC traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.49. 12,280,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,194,084. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.66. V.F. has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $28.08. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that V.F. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is -18.27%.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In other news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 65,360 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $1,005,236.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,041.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,239,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $728,708,000 after purchasing an additional 475,239 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,758,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $419,817,000 after acquiring an additional 257,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,028,018,000 after acquiring an additional 161,526 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 97,005.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,447,000 after acquiring an additional 15,827,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,413,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,850,000 after buying an additional 2,016,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

