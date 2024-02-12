StockNews.com Downgrades Gartner (NYSE:IT) to Hold

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

Gartner stock opened at $463.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Gartner has a one year low of $292.60 and a one year high of $471.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $451.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a return on equity of 166.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total transaction of $657,438.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,029,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total value of $657,438.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,029,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total transaction of $2,050,352.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,055,162.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,369 shares of company stock valued at $6,324,321 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IT. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

