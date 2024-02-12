StockNews.com Downgrades Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

IVZ has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Invesco from $18.00 to $17.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.15.

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.32. The company has a current ratio of 31.13, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46. Invesco has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $19.33.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Invesco’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently -148.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 0.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 123,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 145,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 22.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

