StockNews.com Lowers AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

AXS has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Stock Up 2.3 %

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $60.16 on Friday. AXIS Capital has a 1 year low of $51.25 and a 1 year high of $63.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.26 and its 200 day moving average is $55.92. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Insider Transactions at AXIS Capital

In other news, Director Stanley A. Galanski purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $409,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,647.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AXIS Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,193,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $552,169,000 after acquiring an additional 60,669 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,632,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $486,587,000 after acquiring an additional 207,233 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,820,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,274,000 after buying an additional 190,417 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,785,000 after acquiring an additional 27,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,976,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,808,000 after buying an additional 72,913 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.