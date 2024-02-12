StockNews.com Lowers Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Redburn Atlantic upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $553.33.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $561.32 on Thursday. Netflix has a 52-week low of $285.33 and a 52-week high of $579.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $500.31 and a 200-day moving average of $447.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,034 shares of company stock valued at $105,092,630. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

