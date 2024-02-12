StockNews.com Lowers Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a market perform rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raymond James from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.25.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Raymond James

Raymond James Price Performance

NYSE:RJF opened at $114.88 on Friday. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $116.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.67.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.15. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $412,695.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $211,621.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $412,695.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,687 shares of company stock valued at $727,008. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Raymond James

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,966 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,830,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Raymond James by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,876,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,047 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Raymond James by 214.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,141,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,474,000 after acquiring an additional 778,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Raymond James by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,196,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,503,000 after acquiring an additional 772,492 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.