StockNews.com Upgrades BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

BKU has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BankUnited from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on BankUnited from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered BankUnited from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on BankUnited from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.50.

BankUnited Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:BKU opened at $26.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $38.79.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.11 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BankUnited will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.38%.

Institutional Trading of BankUnited

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in BankUnited by 107.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in BankUnited by 42.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BankUnited by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. 99.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

See Also

