Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Strategic Education by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,793 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth $601,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Strategic Education by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,007 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Strategic Education by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,707 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Strategic Education by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,779 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $98.45 on Wednesday. Strategic Education has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $98.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 48.26, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 117.65%.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

