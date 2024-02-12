Stratis 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $13.53 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 12th. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $149.48 million and $13.53 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.95 or 0.00001905 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stratis has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,561.35 or 0.05145296 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00080351 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00026404 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00013443 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00019675 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 157,624,262 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

