Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Acquired by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,540 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Sun Communities were worth $5,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Sun Communities by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total value of $257,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,628,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SUI. Truist Financial cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Sun Communities Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:SUI opened at $125.83 on Monday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.74 and a 52-week high of $159.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 68.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.80.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.28%.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

