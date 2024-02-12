Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to C$77.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective lifted by Desjardins from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$75.91.

Shares of TSE SLF opened at C$71.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$68.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$67.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$60.01 and a 52 week high of C$71.64.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.58 by C$0.01. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of C$2.44 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 6.7808349 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.32%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jacques Jr. Goulet sold 124,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total transaction of C$8,732,956.17. In other news, Director Kevin Strain sold 15,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.69, for a total transaction of C$1,114,000.40. Also, Senior Officer Jacques Jr. Goulet sold 124,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total transaction of C$8,732,956.17. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

