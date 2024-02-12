Susquehanna Raises Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target to $60.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tenable from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.63.

Shares of TENB opened at $51.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.26. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -76.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,357 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $94,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $131,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,433 shares of company stock worth $3,037,182. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenable by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 5.0% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenable by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Tenable by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

