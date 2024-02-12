Sykon Capital LLC Buys New Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Sykon Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $202.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,617,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,152,691. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.01. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $205.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.