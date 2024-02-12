Sykon Capital LLC Increases Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sykon Capital LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,316 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.7% of Sykon Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sykon Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,704,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,410,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,053,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,607,487,000 after buying an additional 115,131 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,143,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,659,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $7.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $475.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,286,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,316,539. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.66 and a 12 month high of $485.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $371.59 and its 200 day moving average is $332.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $438.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.53.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.52, for a total value of $15,737,772.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,102,771.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.52, for a total value of $15,737,772.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 862,280 shares of company stock worth $308,663,204 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

