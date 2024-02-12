Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Downgraded by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum lowered shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $105.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Synaptics from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synaptics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Synaptics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Synaptics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.36.

Get Synaptics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SYNA

Synaptics Price Performance

Synaptics stock opened at $112.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.39 and a beta of 1.61. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $67.73 and a 1 year high of $129.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.26 and a 200-day moving average of $97.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John Mcfarland sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $93,553.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,816.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synaptics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in Synaptics by 67.1% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,374,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,376,000 after buying an additional 551,959 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Synaptics by 75.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,030,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,981,000 after buying an additional 443,026 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth $34,790,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Synaptics by 1,255.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,991,000 after buying an additional 365,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Synaptics by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $454,515,000 after buying an additional 341,905 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synaptics

(Get Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.