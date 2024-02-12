Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Synaptics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.36.

Synaptics stock opened at $112.21 on Friday. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $67.73 and a twelve month high of $129.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.39 and a beta of 1.61.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synaptics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Mcfarland sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $93,553.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,816.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 711.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

