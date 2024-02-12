Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their market perform rating on shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SYBX. Chardan Capital cut Synlogic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Synlogic in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.00.

Synlogic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SYBX opened at $1.77 on Friday. Synlogic has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.13.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 95.30% and a negative net margin of 8,396.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that Synlogic will post -6.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Synlogic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYBX. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Synlogic by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,590,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 74,239 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the third quarter valued at about $1,686,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Synlogic by 133.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 122,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Synlogic by 20.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 26,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.18% of the company’s stock.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase II clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.

Featured Stories

