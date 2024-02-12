Syverson Strege & Co Acquires 7,912 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 399.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares during the quarter. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 399.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,057,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,340,000 after buying an additional 20,039,924 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 435.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,087,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,876,000 after buying an additional 4,137,312 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 412.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,887,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,879,000 after buying an additional 2,324,459 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 414.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,650,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,347,000 after buying an additional 2,135,589 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 393.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,168,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,015,000 after buying an additional 1,729,809 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PRF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.22. 67,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,811. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.40. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.64 and a fifty-two week high of $36.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

