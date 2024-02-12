Syverson Strege & Co Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Syverson Strege & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 266,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,193,000 after acquiring an additional 14,881 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $77.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,737,961. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.99. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

