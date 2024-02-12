T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Raised to $94.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TROW. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an underperform rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $97.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $106.33 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $132.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.04 and a 200 day moving average of $105.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.40.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.89%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at $13,093,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,878. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,141,000 after purchasing an additional 47,043 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 8,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

