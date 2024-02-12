Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $169.57.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $154.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.90. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $107.92 and a 1 year high of $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $1,257,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $38,161.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,488 shares of company stock worth $4,966,793 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

