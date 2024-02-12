Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1,874.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,555 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,450 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 87.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $667,223,000 after buying an additional 2,355,191 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Target by 35.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after buying an additional 2,343,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at $239,625,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.15.

Target Trading Up 1.5 %

TGT stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.80. The company had a trading volume of 696,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,173. The stock has a market cap of $68.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.37. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $177.29.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

