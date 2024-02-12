Taurus Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Taurus Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Chart Industries makes up about 2.0% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $16,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 952,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,505,000 after acquiring an additional 671,103 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 16.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,272,000 after purchasing an additional 609,148 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,071,000 after purchasing an additional 517,951 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,444,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 576.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 404,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,605,000 after buying an additional 344,662 shares during the period.

NYSE:GTLS opened at $122.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.84. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.44 and a 52 week high of $184.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.67.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.50.

In other Chart Industries news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.44 per share, with a total value of $67,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,756.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki acquired 400 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.88 per share, with a total value of $50,752.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at $149,337.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,756.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

