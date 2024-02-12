Taurus Asset Management LLC Has $13.27 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Taurus Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.6% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REGN. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $939.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $2,571,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,382 shares in the company, valued at $6,062,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,543 shares in the company, valued at $36,615,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,062,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,911 shares of company stock worth $10,781,770. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $953.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $900.23 and a 200 day moving average of $842.29. The company has a market capitalization of $103.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.80 and a 12 month high of $973.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.