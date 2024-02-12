Taurus Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Taurus Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 226,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up about 2.5% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $20,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,702.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHD opened at $98.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.95. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.79 and a 1-year high of $103.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Raymond James raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.43.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

