TD Cowen Boosts Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Price Target to $80.00

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Cowen from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

POWI has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Power Integrations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.67.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on POWI

Power Integrations Trading Up 4.2 %

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $81.54 on Friday. Power Integrations has a 12 month low of $66.90 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.06 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.50 and a 200-day moving average of $78.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Power Integrations news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 1,095 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $80,986.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $256,701.39. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,273.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Mh Matthews sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $80,986.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,852.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,121 shares of company stock worth $6,698,577 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power Integrations

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 238.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.