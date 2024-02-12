TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TGNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TGNA

TEGNA Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at TEGNA

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. TEGNA has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

In other news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $2,281,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,677,545.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $2,281,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,677,545.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David T. Lougee sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $1,538,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 786,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,709.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TEGNA

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in TEGNA by 81.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in TEGNA by 16.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,732 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 11.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 132,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 5.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 122,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.