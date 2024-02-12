TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Citigroup from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TIXT. TD Securities increased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.14.

TIXT stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 254,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,544. TELUS International has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $22.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.02. The firm has a market cap of $727.88 million, a PE ratio of 66.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.00 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TELUS International will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

