Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.98% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.44.

Shares of NYSE TDC traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.79. 1,399,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 79.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Teradata has a 12-month low of $36.32 and a 12-month high of $57.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.87.

In other news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 9,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $433,249.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,375.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 9,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $433,249.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,801 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,375.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $1,266,860.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 76,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,131.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at $59,279,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter worth $54,332,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,085,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teradata by 3,334.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 797,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,591,000 after acquiring an additional 774,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Teradata by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,567,000 after purchasing an additional 748,428 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

