Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.28% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradata updated its Q1 guidance to $0.53-0.57 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.15-2.31 EPS.

Teradata Trading Down 0.4 %

TDC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.79. 1,375,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,625. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Teradata has a 52 week low of $36.32 and a 52 week high of $57.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $1,266,860.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 76,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,131.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 9,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total value of $433,249.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,375.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $1,266,860.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 76,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,131.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,279,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,629,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,567,000 after buying an additional 748,428 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 414.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 606,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,446,000 after buying an additional 488,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,294,000 after buying an additional 488,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TDC. Citigroup upped their price objective on Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.44.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

