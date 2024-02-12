Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.53-0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73. Teradata also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.15-2.31 EPS.

Teradata Price Performance

NYSE:TDC traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $48.79. 1,375,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,625. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 79.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Teradata has a 12 month low of $36.32 and a 12 month high of $57.73.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.84 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.28% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TDC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Teradata from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $1,266,860.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 76,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,131.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Teradata news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 9,148 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total value of $433,249.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,375.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $1,266,860.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 76,221 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,131.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradata

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 48.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Featured Stories

