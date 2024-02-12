Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Holdings Raised by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $11,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRNO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 122.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 30,838 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $2,670,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter.

TRNO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

TRNO opened at $63.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.80. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $50.42 and a 1 year high of $65.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.24%.

In other Terreno Realty news, CAO Melinda Weston sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $93,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,683 shares in the company, valued at $973,286.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,368.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Melinda Weston sold 1,500 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $93,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,286.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Corporation ("Terreno", and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us", "our", "our Company", or "the Company") acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 76.3% of our total annualized base rent as of September 30, 2023), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 3.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.7%) and improved land (approximately 13.2%).

