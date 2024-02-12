Tesco (LON:TSCO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

LON TSCO opened at GBX 280.50 ($3.52) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Tesco has a 12 month low of GBX 240.40 ($3.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 303.70 ($3.81). The company has a market capitalization of £19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,402.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 291.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 275.93.

In other news, insider Dame Carolyn Fairbairn acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.76) per share, with a total value of £105,000 ($131,628.43). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 35,095 shares of company stock valued at $10,527,830. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

