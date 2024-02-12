Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.74

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.74 and last traded at $12.69, with a volume of 3836618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 6.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95.

In other news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $392,945.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,062.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

