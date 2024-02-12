Texas Instruments’ (TXN) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $170.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.3 %

TXN stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $161.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,394,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,084,725. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.01 and a 200-day moving average of $161.20. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The stock has a market cap of $147.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,061,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,071,479,000 after acquiring an additional 10,775,119 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,649,592,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,381,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,349,393 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,572,000 after buying an additional 5,191,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after buying an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.