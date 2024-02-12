Tezos 24-Hour Volume Tops $20.67 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00002083 BTC on exchanges. Tezos has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $20.67 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tezos has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001327 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000774 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 991,457,348 coins and its circulating supply is 970,580,177 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.