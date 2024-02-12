TFI International (NYSE:TFII) PT Raised to $140.00 at BMO Capital Markets

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 1.53% from the company’s previous close.
TFII has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TFI International from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Desjardins lowered their target price on TFI International from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on TFI International in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on TFI International from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on TFI International from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.78.
TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. TFI International’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TFI International will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in TFI International by 1,700.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in TFI International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in TFI International by 94.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in TFI International by 17.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TFI International in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
