TFI International (NYSE:TFII) PT Raised to $140.00 at BMO Capital Markets

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 1.53% from the company’s previous close.

TFII has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TFI International from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Desjardins lowered their target price on TFI International from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on TFI International in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on TFI International from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on TFI International from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.78.

Get TFI International alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TFI International

TFI International Price Performance

NYSE TFII traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.17. The stock had a trading volume of 31,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,541. TFI International has a 52-week low of $100.96 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. TFI International’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TFI International will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in TFI International by 1,700.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in TFI International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in TFI International by 94.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in TFI International by 17.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TFI International in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.