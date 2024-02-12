TFI International (TSE:TFII) Given New C$225.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$215.00 to C$225.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TFII. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$122.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$182.00 to C$208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$178.00 to C$183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$181.00.

Shares of TFI International stock traded up C$0.25 on Monday, hitting C$191.84. 163,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. TFI International has a 1 year low of C$137.36 and a 1 year high of C$194.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$174.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$170.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, insider TFI International Inc. acquired 66,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$191.48 per share, with a total value of C$12,809,348.94. In other TFI International news, insider TFI International Inc. acquired 66,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$191.48 per share, with a total value of C$12,809,348.94. Also, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 4,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$178.00, for a total transaction of C$868,996.00. 5.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

