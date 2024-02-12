TFI International (TSE:TFII) PT Raised to C$216.00 at Desjardins

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$208.00 to C$216.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TFII. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TFI International from C$122.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of TFI International from C$180.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of TFI International from C$183.00 to C$209.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TFI International from C$215.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$181.00.

Get TFI International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TFI International

TFI International Trading Up 0.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at TFI International

Shares of TFI International stock traded up C$0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting C$191.84. The stock had a trading volume of 163,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,954. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$174.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$170.55. The stock has a market cap of C$16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. TFI International has a 12 month low of C$137.36 and a 12 month high of C$194.25.

In other news, insider TFI International Inc. acquired 66,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$191.48 per share, with a total value of C$12,809,348.94. In other news, insider TFI International Inc. acquired 66,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$191.48 per share, with a total value of C$12,809,348.94. Also, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 4,882 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$178.00, for a total transaction of C$868,996.00. Insiders own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.