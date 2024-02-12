TFI International (TSE:TFII) PT Raised to C$216.00 at Desjardins

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$208.00 to C$216.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.59% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on TFII. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TFI International from C$122.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of TFI International from C$180.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of TFI International from C$183.00 to C$209.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TFI International from C$215.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$181.00.
In other news, insider TFI International Inc. acquired 66,895 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$191.48 per share, with a total value of C$12,809,348.94. Also, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 4,882 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$178.00, for a total transaction of C$868,996.00. Insiders own 5.87% of the company's stock.
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
