The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Receives $89.44 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.44.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DSGX. StockNews.com cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 218.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 235,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $89.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.84 and a 200-day moving average of $78.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 68.27 and a beta of 0.96. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $69.59 and a 12 month high of $92.86.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 20.71%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

