The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) is Cove Street Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,932,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,623,777 shares during the period. E.W. Scripps accounts for 5.0% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC owned about 3.47% of E.W. Scripps worth $14,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SSP. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 46.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 49.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in E.W. Scripps by 211.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of E.W. Scripps from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

E.W. Scripps Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSP traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.03. 677,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,544. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.32. The company has a market cap of $594.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.09.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

