The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Target Price to $13.50

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SNAP has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Snap from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.70.

Snap Stock Up 0.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Snap has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.22.

In related news, SVP Eric Young sold 119,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $1,417,432.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,391,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,353,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $30,696.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 307,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,355.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Young sold 119,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $1,417,432.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,391,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,353,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,589 shares of company stock valued at $3,796,543. 22.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Snap by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Snap by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Snap by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,216,000. Institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

