The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

The Hackett Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $23.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.02. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $24.82. The stock has a market cap of $636.28 million, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Trading of The Hackett Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

