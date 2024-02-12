The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Given New $10.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HAIN. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Down 3.3 %

HAIN stock opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $19.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87. The stock has a market cap of $866.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.74.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 23.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 31.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 13,987 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hain Celestial Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.