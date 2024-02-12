The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC cut its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 257,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. The Hartford Financial Services Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $18,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HIG. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $119,533.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,536.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $119,533.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $56,536.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $3,781,923.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,684,173.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 339,050 shares of company stock worth $28,069,037 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:HIG traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.00. The stock had a trading volume of 156,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,404. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.94 and its 200 day moving average is $76.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

