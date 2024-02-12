The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,846,000 after purchasing an additional 181,038 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth about $85,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,170,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,074,000 after acquiring an additional 213,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 815,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $30.32 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $31.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.55.

In other news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 175,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,499,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,933,790.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,474,462 shares of company stock valued at $75,600,119.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

