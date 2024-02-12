The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,747 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for approximately 1.6% of Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $19,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.9% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,056,000 after buying an additional 47,658 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 155,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 32.5% in the third quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 16,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE PGR traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $182.40. 125,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,786. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $184.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.41.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PGR. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,005,116.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,821,329.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,862 shares of company stock valued at $18,747,693 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

