The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,311,811. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.10 and a 200 day moving average of $68.90. The company has a market cap of $72.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,984.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,984.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,813. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

