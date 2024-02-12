The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 837.5% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in The Taiwan Fund by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 63,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 18,851 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 444.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 78,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 12,472 shares during the period. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 656,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,667,000 after acquiring an additional 8,846 shares during the period. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Taiwan Fund Price Performance

NYSE TWN traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,920. The Taiwan Fund has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $38.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.16.

The Taiwan Fund Cuts Dividend

The Taiwan Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.437 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 1.26%.

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

